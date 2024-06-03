FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,585,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,372,000. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHAK opened at $43.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $789.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

