FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 180.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,673,000 after acquiring an additional 268,553 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Insulet by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Insulet by 689.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $177.19 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $298.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.59 and a 200 day moving average of $185.18.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

