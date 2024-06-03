FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 467 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 108.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $92,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,626,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $135.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $135.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THC. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.41.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

