FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 27 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,767,464,000 after purchasing an additional 105,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,413 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,186,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,028,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ASML by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,173,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $888,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $960.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $936.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $861.53. The firm has a market cap of $378.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

