33,171 Shares in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 33,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of AtriCure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 123,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 63,079 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 976,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after buying an additional 71,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $22.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $59.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,616 shares of company stock worth $504,932 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

