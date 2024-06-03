FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLN. HSBC assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.44 on Monday. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

