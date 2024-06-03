FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

EG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $390.93 on Monday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $331.08 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.49 and its 200-day moving average is $377.78.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

