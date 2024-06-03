FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 116 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $784.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $881.35 and its 200 day moving average is $670.55. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.08 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

