FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,020 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 19,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,987 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $33.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.24 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $34.81.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

