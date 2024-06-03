FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,327,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,549.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 448,003 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 191,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100,006 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 165,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 52,868 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BCSF opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 84.00%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

