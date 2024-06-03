FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,236 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,383 shares of the airline’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,115 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $26.84 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

