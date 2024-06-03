Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $87.50 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HIBB. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.79.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIBB

Hibbett Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $86.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $87.13.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.