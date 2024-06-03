Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,590,000 after purchasing an additional 51,630 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after acquiring an additional 400,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $85,704,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 111,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN opened at $188.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.10. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.63 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $2.22 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

