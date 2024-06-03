Rathbones Group PLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 405.0% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $81.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 100.36%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

