FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 49 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $272.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $282.22. The company has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.