FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $41.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.

FE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 140,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

