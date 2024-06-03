Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.

BIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 90.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,540 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Big Lots by 244.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 461,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 327,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Big Lots by 84.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,402 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

