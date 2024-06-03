Rathbones Group PLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 57,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 1.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Corning Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GLW opened at $37.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.