iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Increased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 387.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 43,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $92.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average of $94.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $98.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2709 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

