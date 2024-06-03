Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,755 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 110.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1,698.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 55,485 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $43.49 on Monday. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

