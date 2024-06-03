Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 20.4 %

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $8.69 on Monday. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -54.31 and a beta of -1.04.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

