Rathbones Group PLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in AMETEK by 7.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in AMETEK by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 13.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AME opened at $169.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,941 shares of company stock worth $6,992,804. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.