G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIII. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,408,000 after acquiring an additional 292,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,440,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 189,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,777,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,396,000 after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.