Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EZU. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,203,000 after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,658,000 after buying an additional 343,785 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 494,470 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 636,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,181,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 312,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

EZU opened at $52.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.