Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.07.
Welltower Stock Performance
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
