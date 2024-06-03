Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 618.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,423 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.09% of Conagra Brands worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,580,000 after buying an additional 1,737,380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,372 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,002,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,585,000 after purchasing an additional 220,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $140,473,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

