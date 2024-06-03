Bank of Nova Scotia Has $12.27 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,836 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 78,138 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $12,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. City State Bank grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.12.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $112.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average of $136.42. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

