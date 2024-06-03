PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Position Decreased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 21,696 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $42.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 315.80%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

