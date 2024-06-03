Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $7.74 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Lennar by 6,297.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after buying an additional 651,924 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,486,000 after purchasing an additional 484,056 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lennar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,983 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Lennar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $160.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.50. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

