Short Interest in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Drops By 8.4%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,350,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 14,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Kanzhun by 5.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Kanzhun by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BZ stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. Kanzhun has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.66 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. New Street Research raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

