Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

AEIS stock opened at $107.43 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.47.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $1,467,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.