Short Interest in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expands By 7.3%

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,300 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 579,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Barings BDC Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Barings BDC

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 84.55%.

In related news, insider Michael Freno bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 71,145 shares in the company, valued at $692,240.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,026,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 79,150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 7.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,816,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 125,717 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,371,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 807,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 663,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

