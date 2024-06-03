Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,860,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 11,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $87,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,236 shares of company stock worth $127,546. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 16.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 991,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 141,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.