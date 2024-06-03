iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 263,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in iCAD during the third quarter valued at $887,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iCAD by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 679,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 18,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD Price Performance

ICAD stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. iCAD has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

About iCAD

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 15.20%.

(Get Free Report)

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.