The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Short Interest Down 8.3% in May

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CATO. StockNews.com raised Cato from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Cato from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cato

Cato Stock Up 0.3 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cato by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cato during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cato by 86.1% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 76,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 35,313 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Cato by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Cato by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CATO opened at $6.00 on Monday. Cato has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.88 million for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.

Cato Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Cato’s payout ratio is currently -80.95%.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Featured Articles

