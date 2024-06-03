The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Short Interest Down 8.3% in May

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATOGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CATO. StockNews.com raised Cato from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Cato from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cato

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cato by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cato during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cato by 86.1% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 76,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 35,313 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Cato by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Cato by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Cato Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CATO opened at $6.00 on Monday. Cato has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.

Cato (NYSE:CATOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.88 million for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.

Cato Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Cato’s payout ratio is currently -80.95%.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Featured Articles

