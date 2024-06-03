The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Short Interest Down 8.3% in May

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CATO. StockNews.com raised Cato from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Cato from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Cato Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:CATO opened at $6.00 on Monday. Cato has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.
Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.88 million for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.
Cato Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Cato’s payout ratio is currently -80.95%.
Cato Company Profile
The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.
