Short Interest in Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Grows By 7.3%

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,948,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 3,681,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.5 days.

Foran Mining Price Performance

Shares of FMCXF opened at $3.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. Foran Mining has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.37.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned McIlvenna Bay project comprising 44 claims that covers a total area of 29,418 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

