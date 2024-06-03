Short Interest in Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Grows By 7.3%

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,948,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 3,681,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.5 days.
Foran Mining Price Performance
Shares of FMCXF opened at $3.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. Foran Mining has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.37.
About Foran Mining
