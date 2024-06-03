First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FTHY opened at $14.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Insider Activity at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 969,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- GameStop Roars Near 100% as Roaring Kitty Posts Massive Position
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- ZIM Shipping Stock Forecast, Earnings Triggers a Buy
- Stock Average Calculator
- Hims & Hers Health Soars on Generic GLP-1 Rollout Plans
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.