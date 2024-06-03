First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTHY opened at $14.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Insider Activity at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lindquist purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund news, VP Daniel J. Lindquist acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James A. Bowen acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 93,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,750 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 969,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

