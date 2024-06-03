Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Update

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,140,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 24,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.85. Amcor has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 1,619.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

