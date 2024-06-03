Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Update

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 193,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Dyadic International Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.42.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 116.14% and a negative net margin of 347.92%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dyadic International will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dyadic International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dyadic International stock. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DYAI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Dyadic International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.