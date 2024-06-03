argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARGX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $521.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.68.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $371.02 on Monday. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.10.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 43.5% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $17,717,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,690,000 after purchasing an additional 439,889 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

