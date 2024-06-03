Short Interest in EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Increases By 7.2%

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,695,800 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 6,243,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,195.7 days.

EQT AB (publ) Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EQBBF opened at $30.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16. EQT AB has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $35.57.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

