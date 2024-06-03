Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ashford Hospitality Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 97.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,940,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 926,564 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

