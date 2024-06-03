Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,180 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in DNOW were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DNOW in the fourth quarter worth about $8,312,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in DNOW by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,487,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after purchasing an additional 693,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DNOW by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,282,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,829,000 after purchasing an additional 639,219 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in DNOW by 123.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 808,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNOW by 101.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 227,810 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNOW Stock Performance

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. DNOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.15 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNOW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

DNOW Profile

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Featured Stories

