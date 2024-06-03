HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $339.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.75 and its 200-day moving average is $308.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $339.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

