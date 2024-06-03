Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 5,550 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 31.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $122.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

