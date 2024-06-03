Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,591 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,705,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,533,000 after buying an additional 1,116,749 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,567,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 94.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 53,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 33.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,600,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 900,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eventbrite

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EB opened at $4.98 on Monday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $86.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

