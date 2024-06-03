Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $95,049,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 624,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

