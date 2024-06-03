Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 221,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Johnson Rice cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,876,702.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 603,759 shares of company stock worth $31,027,489. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD opened at $51.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

