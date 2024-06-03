SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Plans Dividend of $3.27

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 3.27 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.20.
SilverSun Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. SilverSun Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About SilverSun Technologies
SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.
Featured Stories
