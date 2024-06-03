SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Plans Dividend of $3.27

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 3.27 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. SilverSun Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.

In other SilverSun Technologies news, CEO Mark Meller sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $190,758.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 79,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,419 over the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

