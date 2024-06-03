Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Horizon by 57.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Horizon by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FHN opened at $15.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. First Horizon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on FHN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

